ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Henderson Symphony Orchestra to Play Live Music for Toy Story 30th Anniversary Showing

Water Street Plaza will host a free outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar’s beloved animated film Toy Story on Sept. 26 to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary. From 7 p.m….

Jennifer Eggleston
Hands playing violin orchestra with note sheet on stage.
Getty Royalty Free

Water Street Plaza will host a free outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar's beloved animated film Toy Story on Sept. 26 to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., fans of all ages and families alike will have the unique opportunity to view the living action movie that introduced cinematic audiences to Woody and Buzz Lightyear and all their friends.

To elevate your celebration, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform the film's score in real time as the movie plays on screen. The live music allows for a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that adds to the evening and will help bring the film's familiar score to life. Guests will enjoy an experience that combines the film with a concert in a new and exciting way, making for an incredible evening entertainment experience.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments to make the most of the outdoor setting. The plaza's open space provides a welcoming environment for groups to gather, relax, and enjoy the evening under the stars while taking in both the movie and the live orchestra performance.

The Toy Story event is part of a busy weekend of entertainment activities in Las Vegas. On Sept. 28, several other events will take place, including the Zombie Rumble rock and car event at 2 p.m. and the Weekend Takeover at Paymon's Lounge. These events provide a wide array of opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the weekend.

Toy Story is known as one of the most influential animated films, and it continues to amaze audiences 30 years after its initial release. A free screening of the film with live orchestral music and a fun atmosphere will be popular and create an exciting event to celebrate the anniversary.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Costco sign hangs over the entrance to a wholesale store
Local NewsCostco Recalls Over 3,300 Pounds of Tuna Poke Due to Listeria ConcernsDiana Beasley
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 11: Mediterranean lamb burgers are served at the Gordon Ramsay Burger booth during the 12th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Nevada at Caesars Palace on May 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)
Local NewsCaesars Rolls Out Local Perks to Boost Las Vegas TourismJennifer Eggleston
BLACKPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 02: Gaming chips are seen at Blackpool's Fylde College Gaming School on May 2nd, 2006, Blackpool, England. Blackpool and The Fylde College has become the first educational establishment in Britain to offer training and qualifications in gaming. The gaming academy came into existence after changes in the UK gaming laws and created a skills gap in the industry. Students are trained in every aspect in a casino form running card tables to servicing slot machines. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Local NewsCasino Chip Tips Now Tax-Free: Treasury Makes Gaming Industry Tips Tax-ExemptJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect