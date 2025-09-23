Henderson Symphony Orchestra to Play Live Music for Toy Story 30th Anniversary Showing

Water Street Plaza will host a free outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar's beloved animated film Toy Story on Sept. 26 to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., fans of all ages and families alike will have the unique opportunity to view the living action movie that introduced cinematic audiences to Woody and Buzz Lightyear and all their friends.

To elevate your celebration, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform the film's score in real time as the movie plays on screen. The live music allows for a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that adds to the evening and will help bring the film's familiar score to life. Guests will enjoy an experience that combines the film with a concert in a new and exciting way, making for an incredible evening entertainment experience.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments to make the most of the outdoor setting. The plaza's open space provides a welcoming environment for groups to gather, relax, and enjoy the evening under the stars while taking in both the movie and the live orchestra performance.

The Toy Story event is part of a busy weekend of entertainment activities in Las Vegas. On Sept. 28, several other events will take place, including the Zombie Rumble rock and car event at 2 p.m. and the Weekend Takeover at Paymon's Lounge. These events provide a wide array of opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the weekend.