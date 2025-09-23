Las Vegas Greek Food Festival Returns: A Weekend of Culture, Cuisine, and Charity

The 52nd Las Vegas Greek Food Festival will take place over three days at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, bringing to life Greek customs through the best Greek food, live music, and cultural experiences. Organizers expect thousands of guests who wish to participate in a lively celebration of Greek culture from Sept. 26 to 28.

The festival serves as both a cultural event and a fundraiser for the church. Proceeds will support charitable causes, including a 26-mile relay benefiting the nonprofit Life by Music. A raffle with $20,000 in prizes will also take place, with 10% of the raffle's proceeds going directly to suicide prevention efforts in the Las Vegas community.

“This is a time when you can come, this is a place where you can come and absolutely relax, eat food that you've never had, enjoy a culture, and get immersed in a culture that's been around since the beginning of mankind, ” said John Koutsulis, a parish council member at St. John the Baptist.