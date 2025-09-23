Las Vegas Greek Food Festival Returns: A Weekend of Culture, Cuisine, and Charity
The 52nd Las Vegas Greek Food Festival will take place over three days at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, bringing to life Greek customs through the best Greek food, live music, and cultural experiences. Organizers expect thousands of guests who wish to participate in a lively celebration of Greek culture from Sept. 26 to 28.
The festival serves as both a cultural event and a fundraiser for the church. Proceeds will support charitable causes, including a 26-mile relay benefiting the nonprofit Life by Music. A raffle with $20,000 in prizes will also take place, with 10% of the raffle's proceeds going directly to suicide prevention efforts in the Las Vegas community.
“This is a time when you can come, this is a place where you can come and absolutely relax, eat food that you've never had, enjoy a culture, and get immersed in a culture that's been around since the beginning of mankind, ” said John Koutsulis, a parish council member at St. John the Baptist.
Tickets for the festival start at $10 and are available now through the official event website. The festivities are set to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, providing an opportunity to experience authentic Greek food and dance, while also helping essential causes in the community.