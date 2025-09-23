ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Greek Food Festival Returns: A Weekend of Culture, Cuisine, and Charity

The 52nd Las Vegas Greek Food Festival will take place over three days at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, bringing to life Greek customs through the best Greek food,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Professional cook working in a restaurant roasting chicken for shawarma dish
Getty Royalty Free

The 52nd Las Vegas Greek Food Festival will take place over three days at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, bringing to life Greek customs through the best Greek food, live music, and cultural experiences. Organizers expect thousands of guests who wish to participate in a lively celebration of Greek culture from Sept. 26 to 28.

The festival serves as both a cultural event and a fundraiser for the church. Proceeds will support charitable causes, including a 26-mile relay benefiting the nonprofit Life by Music. A raffle with $20,000 in prizes will also take place, with 10% of the raffle's proceeds going directly to suicide prevention efforts in the Las Vegas community.

“This is a time when you can come, this is a place where you can come and absolutely relax, eat food that you've never had, enjoy a culture, and get immersed in a culture that's been around since the beginning of mankind, ” said John Koutsulis, a parish council member at St. John the Baptist.

Tickets for the festival start at $10 and are available now through the official event website. The festivities are set to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, providing an opportunity to experience authentic Greek food and dance, while also helping essential causes in the community.

eventsFoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Costco sign hangs over the entrance to a wholesale store
Local NewsCostco Recalls Over 3,300 Pounds of Tuna Poke Due to Listeria ConcernsDiana Beasley
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 11: Mediterranean lamb burgers are served at the Gordon Ramsay Burger booth during the 12th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Nevada at Caesars Palace on May 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)
Local NewsCaesars Rolls Out Local Perks to Boost Las Vegas TourismJennifer Eggleston
Hands playing violin orchestra with note sheet on stage.
Local NewsHenderson Symphony Orchestra to Play Live Music for Toy Story 30th Anniversary ShowingJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect