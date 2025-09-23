Las Vegas Looking to Land 2029 Super Bowl After $1 Billion Success in 2024

Las Vegas is aiming to bring the Super Bowl back to Allegiant Stadium after the massive success of the 2024 game. The city and the Las Vegas Raiders have submitted a letter of intent to host the event in 2029, 2030, or 2031. Negotiations with the NFL are ongoing, with a potential announcement expected during the league's fall or winter owners' meetings.

The Super Bowl in 2024 was the first edition held in the gaming capital of the world, and it was a remarkable success. The event attracted nearly $900 million in visitor spending and generated an estimated 330,000 visitors. The total economic benefit was close to a $1 billion price tag. The Kansas City Chiefs won a memorable game against the San Francisco 49ers, and the most significant highlight after the game occurred when Travis Kelce jokingly performed a low-key version of the Elvis press song "Viva Las Vegas," adding to the entertainment tradition in Las Vegas.

The impact of the event extended beyond the scope of the game itself, including record hotel occupancy rates, additional travelers to and from the airport, and nightlife and entertainment spending. Extensive media coverage and social media impressions demonstrated Las Vegas's promise as a premier Super Bowl-hosting city.

The NFL typically awards the Super Bowl four years in advance. That puts Las Vegas in position to host Super Bowl 63 in 2029. Las Vegas has met all of its obligations, requirements, and timelines, and is ready to host a Super Bowl just five years after its first hosting experience.

New Orleans, a regular Super Bowl host, was eliminated from consideration of being the host for 2031 due to a lease situation at the Caesars Superdome. “The NFL is not going to award a Super Bowl to a team that doesn't have a lease for the year in which they're requesting a Super Bowl,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the New Orleans Times-Picayune, explaining why New Orleans fell out of contention for the 2031 game.