Las Vegas Rolls Out Free Fall Entertainment Series Running Through October

Las Vegas is offering a packed entertainment schedule this fall, with a variety of events for residents and visitors. The city’s ongoing live music scene includes the “Downtown Rocks” summer…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: People walk under the Fremont Street Experience attraction's Viva Vision canopy screen on August 30, 2025 in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation to Las Vegas fell by 12 percent in July compared to last year, continuing a slump in tourism since the start of the year, according to a report released on August 29 by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The LVCVA's figures also showed that hotel occupancy dropped to 76.1 percent in July, a 7.6 percent decline compared to July 2024, and visitor volume is down 8 percent compared to last year. Several factors are contributing to the decrease in tourists, most notably economic uncertainty that has reduced travel both domestically and from international destinations, particularly from Canada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is offering a packed entertainment schedule this fall, with a variety of events for residents and visitors. The city's ongoing live music scene includes the “Downtown Rocks” summer concert series on Fremont Street, featuring Parmalee on Saturday, Oct. 4.

A highlight of the season begins this coming Saturday, Sept. 27, with the launch of “Movies on the Green,” an outdoor film series at Green Valley Ranch. The screenings will run every Saturday through Oct. 25, featuring popular films such as “Guardians of The Galaxy,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Haunted Mansion (2023),” and “Halloweentown.” Movies begin at sunset, with seating available from 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, towels, or camping chairs to enjoy the screenings in comfort. This free event is open to the public, with Green Valley Ranch serving as the venue.

Las Vegas is also hosting a variety of other events in the coming weeks. The “Zombie Rumble” on Sept. 28 will combine live rock music and car rides, while electronic artist Eliminate is scheduled to perform on Oct. 3. Oktoberfest celebrations kicked off in Downtown Las Vegas yesterday, adding to the city's lineup of seasonal festivities.

