Las Vegas Rolls Out Free Fall Entertainment Series Running Through October

A highlight of the season begins this coming Saturday, Sept. 27, with the launch of “Movies on the Green,” an outdoor film series at Green Valley Ranch. The screenings will run every Saturday through Oct. 25, featuring popular films such as “Guardians of The Galaxy,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Haunted Mansion (2023),” and “Halloweentown.” Movies begin at sunset, with seating available from 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, towels, or camping chairs to enjoy the screenings in comfort. This free event is open to the public, with Green Valley Ranch serving as the venue.