This Day in Rock History: September 23

Sept. 23 is a significant day in rock history. Besides being "The Boss'" birthday, it's also the day the world first heard David Bowie's hit song "Heroes" and the day an extraordinary Beatles rumor, still heard today, originated.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 23 marks the anniversary of some memorable recordings and song releases, including the following:

1970: The Allman Brothers released their second studio album, Idlewild South. It showcases the band's distinctive blend of blues and Southern rock, with standout tracks including "Midnight Rider" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."

1977: David Bowie released the single "Heroes" from his 12th studio album of the same name. It was recorded in West Berlin a few months earlier and is widely regarded as one of his best songs.

Rock has many bizarre stories, but few are as strange as the one about Paul McCartney. Here are the most notable rock-related cultural moments that occurred on Sept. 23.

1949: Bruce Springsteen, nicknamed "The Boss," was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. Springsteen's career started in the early 1970s, and he has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

1969: Northern Illinois University's The Northern Star newspaper published a story claiming that Paul McCartney had died in a car accident three years earlier and was replaced by a look-alike. The story was then picked up by a radio station in Detroit, fueling the longstanding "Paul is Dead" conspiracy theory.