This Day in Sports History: September 23

September is a busy month for spots. The NFL and college football seasons begin, and sports fans also get to enjoy the Ryder Cup, MLB games, UFC fights, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 23 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Brock was a Baseball Hall of Fame player, famous for his exceptional speed and base-stealing prowess, holding the MLB record for career stolen bases until it was broken by Rickey Henderson. Rhéaume achieved other historic firsts, such as being the first woman to play in a major junior ice hockey league, and she won gold medals with Team Canada at the World Championships. Brees' talent and work ethic have earned him several records and accolades, including MVP of the 2010 Super Bowl.