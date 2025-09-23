Universal Horror Unleashed: Vegas Gets Its First Year-Round Haunted Attraction with Star-Packed Opening

Universal Horror Unleashed has launched in Las Vegas, now open to the public for a full-time horror experience that has never been done before. It features eight live experiences, including four fully themed haunted houses, immersive scary zones, and live entertainment.

The grand opening event was celebrated with a star-studded red carpet event with attendees from the horror and entertainment fields. Among the guests were Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, who is a noted personality on Bravo television, and James Wan of Atomic Monster, two of the more renowned and familiar faces in modern horror film.

Located inside a repurposed warehouse in the Area15 District, Universal Horror Unleashed brings together iconic horror franchises and original monstrous creations. Visitors can navigate through immersive experiences with live actors, intricate sets, and horrifying experiences, along with themed food, drinks, and exclusive merchandise.

Guests will be able to navigate through four signature haunted seek houses designed to terrify and deliver nightmares. These include the Universal Monsters, The Exorcist: Believer, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Scarecrow: The Reaping. Each house offers a distinct and intense experience, from classic monster encounters to modern cinematic horror.

“This is like no other,” General Manager of Universal Horror Unleashed Kim Scott told 8 News Now. “Universal, we are the creators of the horror genre, and to bring this to life, a year-round horror experience for everyone, it's incredible, it's horrifyingly great.”

“We have an incredible team based out of our creative division that looked at what was successful over the years with Halloween Horror Nights and then elevating that to bring it to our year-round experience here in Las Vegas,” Scott explained.