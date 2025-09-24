Bad Omens Debuts Two New Singles at Louder Than Life Festival

At Louisville's Louder Than Life festival, Bad Omens made a surprise appearance, unleashing two new singles, "Specter" and "Impose." The metal band blazed through a 16-song set on September 20, stunning fans at the Highland Festival Grounds.

Starting strong with "Concrete Jungle" and closing with a thunderous "Dethrone," the band played songs from their whole catalog. "Specter" struck like lightning, and three songs later, "Impose" shook the crowd. These were the band's first live performances of these tracks. These cuts could land on their fourth record, but the release date is still under wraps. Their 2022 release, The Death of Peace of Mind, made up half the set.

"Specter" is available online, and the track's video pairs actor Ryan Hurst with visuals crafted by Noah Sebastian. "Impose" marks a shift in sound. The song steps back from the band's normal crushing intensity, taking an unexpected softer turn.

The current lineup brings Noah Sebastian's vocals together with Joakim Karlsson's guitar work, Nick Folio's drumming, and Vinny Muccino's bass lines. Bad Omens has crafted their sound since 2015.

Fans got what they wanted, from the raw power of "Artificial Suicide" to the punch of "V.A.N." The hour-long set mixed "The Drain" and "Just Pretend" with fresh material, never losing its bite. During the show, Sebastian said, “I wanna see a mosh-pit. Or a wall of death — your choice,” according to Kerrang!.