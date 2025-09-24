Boring Company Wants Airport Route Approval for Vegas Loop with New Street-Level Service

The Boring Company has filed an application with the Nevada Transportation Authority to expand its Vegas Loop transportation system into an above-ground route that would provide a new connection to Harry Reid International Airport. The project will eventually be developed to include stations in important areas in Las Vegas to enhance transport options for residents and visitors.

Currently, the Vegas Loop operates underground at the Las Vegas Convention Center and at select resorts, with stops at the convention center, Resorts World Las Vegas, Westgate, and Encore. The service uses underground tunnels to move passengers between locations. The expansion will use tunnels and above-ground routes.

As part of its application, the company is seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN). This would enable The Boring Company to offer airport transfers and specialized services utilizing Tesla vehicles. The proposed fare rates for the new service are set at $7, $12, and $14 per person, depending on distance and route.

Some local transportation operators have expressed concern about the potential impact of the expansion. “This, what we're doing right here, is going to be a thing of the past,” Lori George, a rideshare driver, said.

“It would mess with me big time, because of the simple fact that now, usually during the summertime, we are popping,” George said. “Now, because of whatever's going on internationally, it has slowed down tremendously here.”

“This right here could be an industry killer,” Cheryl Gibbons with zTrip said. “They are meter-less taxis. They will not be paying the $0.25 to the taxicab authority, and they are in direct competition with us operating above ground.”