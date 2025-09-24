ContestsEvents
Collection of Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Stage Photos Set for Special Exhibit

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images

An image from Ozzy Osbourne's final show will be part of Birmingham Museum's Working Class Hero exhibit. The Villa Park show took place on July 5, just weeks before the metal icon died at 76.

Mark Weiss caught the raw power of that night. From his black throne, despite fighting Parkinson's, Ozzy threw up peace signs to the sea of 45,000 wild fans. "He came out with those peace signs, the infamous, beautiful way of welcoming his fans," Weiss said per BBC Radio WM.

That night, his voice thick with feeling, he told his hometown crowd, "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

For the first time in two decades, the full Black Sabbath lineup took the stage. Weiss, who first shot Ozzy in '81, watched it all unfold. "To see it now as part of his final farewell feels like the closing of a chapter I've been honoured to help tell through my lens," he added.

Two documentaries about Ozzy's life will premiere this fall. BBC One will air Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home at 9 PM on October 2. Five days later, Paramount+ will air Ozzy: No Escape From Now. Big names like Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, Billy Idol, and more will share their tales.

You can view these iconic photos at the Working Class Hero exhibit at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery is free and open to the public until January 18, 2026.

