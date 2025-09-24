Las Vegas Opens $382M I-15 Tropicana Interchange After Three-Year Project

Las Vegas commuters can finally take a breath. A huge road improvement project opened in Las Vegas this fall, changing how 60,000 daily drivers get around the city. The $382 million I-15 Tropicana interchange started running on September 23, 2025.

Work kicked off in May 2022, lasting three tough years. In what workers nicknamed "Dropicana," crews tore down the old bridge, Tracy Larkin Thomason told the Las Vegas Sun.

Located near major stadiums and entertainment venues, this key connection handles up to 300,000 vehicles during busy holiday times. The interchange serves as a main route to the city's most popular areas.

Photo: Nevada Department of Transportation

The money mostly came from federal funds. The project got $45 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, along with another $50 million grant from U.S. Transportation officials.

Crews tackled the big job during two busy weekend closures of I-15. They removed old concrete and steel while working against the clock. By Monday morning, fresh paint marked new lanes ready for rush hour traffic.

MGM Resorts teamed up with construction crews to keep guests moving during major events. "The completed interchange makes travel so much easier for MGM employees," Ayesha Molino told I-15 Trop.

The project helps handle Clark County's rapid growth - an area that gained 300,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020. By 2060, experts think the population will reach 3.39 million people.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto called this project an example for other tourist cities across the country. It demonstrates how to update old roads while keeping visitors moving.

Commissioner Justin Jones highlighted how the interchange helps people get to entertainment and events. The improved system now better handles crowds from concerts, sports, and conventions.