Luchador-Themed Taco Shop Opens in Downtown Las Vegas

A fun Mexican spot called Taco Escobar just opened at 509 E. Fremont Street. Taking over the old Smashed Pig space, this 2,000-square-foot wrestling-themed restaurant started serving in July 2025.

The team behind Evel Pie, The Lev Group, turned the space into a cool mix of wrestling collectibles. Masked shrunken heads watch over diners while lucha libre posters and weird bathroom art grab your attention.

The menu stays simple but delicious. Street tacos start at $4, while specialty drinks can cost up to $13. Six meat choices cook up on fresh tortillas - with their juicy birria and flavorful chicken tinga being local favorites.

Their biggest hit? A delicious $10 quesabirria stuffed with guajillo-braised brisket, served with rich consomé. The bar serves up six different margaritas, plus $8 micheladas. If you want something else, try their palomas ($9-12) or sangria ($10).

They're open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Weekend visitors can hang out until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.