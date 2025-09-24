Nevada State University Bans All Tobacco Products on Campus

ContestsEvents
This fall, Nevada State University implemented a comprehensive ban on tobacco, becoming the state’s last major university to prohibit nicotine products on school grounds. The stringent rules target all smoking-related…

This fall, Nevada State University implemented a comprehensive ban on tobacco, becoming the state's last major university to prohibit nicotine products on school grounds.

The stringent rules target all smoking-related items - from traditional cigarettes to vapes and marijuana - across campus areas. Even parking lots or pathways weren't exempt from the ban. NSU's decision is in line with policies at 2,500 other U.S. colleges, following UNR's 2015 decision and UNLV's 2022 policy.

"Policies like this reduce smoking behavior among college students as documented in extensive research," said Seseer Mou-Danha according to Las Vegas Weekly.

To aid this transition, the Southern Nevada Health District matched its previous UNLV grant, giving NSU $20,000. The money covers new signs, staff training, and materials to educate students about the changes.

CDC data indicates young adults between 21-24 lead in e-cigarette use at 15.5%. In Nevada, vaping increased slightly from 36.8% to 37.7% over the past year.

While middle schools observed a three percent rise in vaping since 2021, teen use decreased by five percent. Still, SNHD warns that youth vaping poses a public health risk.

CSN, with its large 30,000-student enrollment, might soon do the same. Student representatives support the idea as the approval process continues.

Rather than using strict penalties, NSU emphasizes education over punishment. First-time offenders receive help to quit. Only after multiple offenses do warnings lead to consequences.

A majority of Nevadans - about 61% - favor smoke-free campuses. Health experts consider these rules essential in combating tobacco companies, which spend $75 million annually targeting state residents.

The state's prevention budget of $3.5 million is small compared to industry marketing. Officials cite this funding disparity when explaining why young people continue using nicotine despite the known dangers.

