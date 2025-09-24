Rare Society Opens New Steakhouse at UnCommons, Bringing High-End Steaks Away from the Strip

Rare Society has launched its sixth location at 6880 Helen Toland St. in UnCommons, showing how upscale dining is moving beyond the Las Vegas Strip.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant showcases aged meats in glass displays. Studio Rallou designed a warm atmosphere with walnut details, living plants, and comfortable leather seating.

The steaks are aged on-site before being cooked over American red oak. Prices start at $57 for a Snake River Farms Wagyu Denver cut and go up to $68 for a Cedar River Prime Bullseye Ribeye. For those wanting to go all out, there's a $285 Wagyu Tomahawk.

Their special platters, The Associate and The Executive, feature three different cuts of beef. They come loaded with extras like charred onions or savory bone marrow on rotating specialty boards.

The bar serves unique cocktails including a $27 beef-infused bourbon Old Fashioned. For non-alcoholic options, try the $14 Staycation - mixing white cane spirit with tropical fruit juices.

Begin with $15 Parker House rolls, $22 fresh hamachi crudo, or $19 sweet-and-spicy bacon with gochujang glaze. Lamb chops with chimichurri go for $9.

Sides blend classic steakhouse dishes with modern twists. You'll find creamy truffle spinach alongside crab mac topped with Old Bay. Wood-fired veggies get a boost from za'atar spice and cool yogurt.

Add any of their $5 sauces - from classic bearnaise to zesty Santa Maria salsa - to enhance your meal. These connect traditional steakhouse flavors with California-inspired cooking.

They're open Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours run until 10 p.m.