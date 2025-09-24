This Day in Rock History: September 24
Sept. 24 marks the anniversary of several legendary rock albums from bands such as the Eagles, Nirvana, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Keep reading to discover more about the…
Sept. 24 marks the anniversary of several legendary rock albums from bands such as the Eagles, Nirvana, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Keep reading to discover more about the unforgettable rock moments that took place on this day in music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some iconic rock artists achieved important career milestones on Sept. 24, including:
- 1957: Elvis Presley released the song "Jailhouse Rock," which ultimately became one of his most famous songs. It was the first single released from the soundtrack of the movie of the same name, and the video of Elvis performing it is considered to be one of the earliest forms of the modern music video concept.
- 1991: The Red Hot Chili Peppers released their highly successful fifth studio album, Blood Sugar Sex Magik. It was certified 7x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, thanks to hits such as "Give It Away," "Under the Bridge," and "Breaking the Girl."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Sept. 24 is the anniversary of some great shows and album releases:
- 1969: Deep Purple performed a special show at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert and the resulting album were significant, as this was one of the first times that a rock band performed and recorded with a full orchestra.
- 1979: The Eagles dropped their sixth studio album, The Long Run. It marked the end of the band's classic era and was the final album before their disbandment in 1980. The next album was released in 2007.
- 1991: On the same day and in the same year that "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" came out, Nirvana released their second studio album, Nevermind. It included the hit song "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and it's widely considered to be the biggest milestone in grunge's journey from the underground into the mainstream.
From groundbreaking performances to pivotal album releases, Sept. 24 was a very eventful day for rock fans. Come back tomorrow to discover more exciting moments in rock history.