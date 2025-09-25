70-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Dream Comes True: Front-Row at Nine Inch Nails Concert

At 70 years old and battling breast cancer, a fan from Mesa watched Nine Inch Nails play at Phoenix's Footprint Center from the front row. AARP's Wish of a Lifetime program made it happen on September 16.

Her caretaker submitted the request after seeing how she helped others. Despite her own fight with cancer, she kept giving walkers and wheelchairs to those in need at her senior community. This caught the program's eye.

"I believe that the more that you give, the more that you get back, always," said Wells Knight in an interview with ABC15 Arizona.

This Phoenix show was part of Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back Tour. The band hadn't played in North America in three years. They closed out the tour with two final shows in Los Angeles, on September 18-19.

"The two words: be kind. What you say might cheer them up in a way you don't know," said Well-Knight.

Her music taste includes many hard rock acts, including Tool, A Perfect Circle, Linkin Park, and Korn.