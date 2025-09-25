Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates Son Jake’s Marriage to Millie Bobby Brown and New Granddaughter

Jon Bon Jovi shared his thoughts on becoming a grandfather after his son, Jake Bongiovi, and actress Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl in August. Bon Jovi has four kids with his wife. He said that getting another family member has been "crazy, but great, wonderful," according to Teen Vogue. "They adopted a girl, and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild, your baby."

The rock star is still performing at 63, and he checks for new baby pictures constantly. He said, "I want to see pictures like every other day. I'm that ... guy already." In 2024, he talked about how aging influences his songwriting and his recent album. His next record, Forever (Legendary Edition), releases on October 24 through Bon Jovi's website. It includes collaborations with artists like Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne, Bruce Springsteen, and James Bay.

Jake, 23, and Millie, 21, announced their adoption news on August 21 on Instagram. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3." The family lives on a farm in Georgia.