Las Vegas Chef James Trees to Launch High Steaks Vegas at Rio on October 14

Famed Las Vegas chef James Trees will debut his first casino restaurant, High Steaks Vegas, at the Rio's Masquerade Tower on Oct. 14. The spacious 240-seat restaurant is a big deal for Trees, who has been making a name for himself with restaurants like Esther's Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, and Ada's Food + Wine.

Trees credits his culinary philosophy to lessons learned from mentors Michael Mina, Bradley Ogden, and Luke Palladino, emphasizing kindness, passion, and a talented staff over financial gain. He emphasizes the importance of being granted the freedom to create in a casino context, emphasizing that the Rio has embraced the vision.

The restaurant will offer traditional steakhouse fare relocated from the Rio's multiple menus, but with something original created. Trees was excited about a game-with-the-game menu developed uniquely and constantly evolving with a contemporary take on games people enjoyed when they were children. Signature items include a creamed spinach dish enhanced with basil and nutmeg, as well as smoked prime rib sandwiches that reflect Trees' commitment to simple, quality preparation.

"I think the game menu is going to surprise people. We have so many things we have researched and developed that this menu, will unlike a lot of steakhouse menus, continue to evolve. Also, I think our take on all the classic steakhouse options is going to be cool for people to enjoy. I'm excited about the creamed spinach with basil and nutmeg," shared Trees.



"We start with a menu frame. Inside of that, we add all the categories that we wanna start filling out, and then we add the things that are automatic in those categories. We have to have a Caesar's salad, we have to have a crabcake, we have to have a filet, we have to have a ribeye. Once you get past the top-10 items, that's when the fun starts because then you look at those items, see what trim you will have, and then you get to start creating as a chef, I think [that'] the most important thing."

High Steaks' menu was developed alongside chefs Joe Swan and Adam Rios, who bring additional expertise in steakhouse concepts and menu innovation. The restaurant will open nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable. For private groups, customized arrangements are also available.