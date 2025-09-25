Las Vegas Tattoo Shop Teams Up with Foster Care System to Help 3,000 Kids

A special partnership between Clark County's Department of Family Services and Koolsville Tattoo looks to collect supplies for thousands of children awaiting adoption. This is the first collaboration between a tattoo shop and the county agency.

Using their social media reach of 120,000 followers, the six-week collection drive at eight spots pulled in much-needed items. They gathered 180 pairs of pajamas, stuffed animals for 42 children, bathroom supplies, and enough diapers and wipes to fill 40 boxes.

"This last drive really resonated with a few of our artists who said it was important to them because they were also from that lifestyle—a foster care situation," said Zach Saucier to the Las Vegas Weekly.

By mid-2025, the county had connected 263 children with new families. The stats paint a clear picture - teenagers over 15 make up only 3% of adoptions since 2022. Kids typically wait 17 months to find a home.

Most kids - around 81% - need care due to neglect. Drug abuse and household violence affect 27% of cases. Early 2025 saw 4% more children coming into the system.

Kids find homes in 300 regular foster houses and 145 special care facilities. Over half stay with relatives or close family friends who meet the requirements.

They welcome all types of parents. Single people, married couples, retired folks and LGBTQ individuals can provide caring homes. Currently, they really need homes for young kids and sibling groups.

At Koolsville's pink building, known for its $10 tattoos, workers who have personal connections to foster care helped organize the drive. They're already planning to support the county's Give Joy holiday program.