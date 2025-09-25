North Las Vegas Opens Round-the-Clock Flying Emergency Unit to Boost Crisis Care During Bad Weather

A new fixed-wing air medical base has officially opened in North Las Vegas, significantly improving access to emergency care for communities across Nevada. Mercy Air 51, which began operations on Sept. 17, provides critical services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is the only permanent air medical base of its kind in the Las Vegas area.

The base operates a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft that is specifically built for longer-range, reliable missions in a variety of weather. This is especially useful in Pahrump when, sadly, bad weather will sometimes prohibit helicopters from operating between neighborhoods and hospitals. The fixed-wing aircraft is a flying intensive care unit, equipped with the latest medical technology and the ability to transport whole blood for immediate transfusion.

Mercy Air 51 is operated by Air Methods and is staffed by highly trained flight nurses and paramedics. The team is ready to handle numerous medical emergencies, such as traumatic injuries, cardiac events, and severe motor vehicle collisions. The training of Mercy Air 51 does allow for a continuum of care before reaching the hospital.

The new base greatly improves emergency response times, allowing lifesaving treatment to reach residents in hard-to-reach areas or in poor weather. It is a big move forward in providing consistent, high-quality medical care to the entire region.