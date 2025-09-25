Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: September 26-September 28

Las Vegas is in full swing this weekend with football action from the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Chicago Bears, soulful sounds at the PARADICE music festival, and the classic rock of The Who's "The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour." With movies under the sky, a fun wine walk, and the Nevada Blues Festival on the itinerary, there's something for everyone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

What: NFL game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears

NFL game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears When: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $284.35

The Raiders and Bears meet at Allegiant Stadium in a matchup that could shift momentum early in the 2025 season. The Bears are struggling to find consistency, while the Raiders are looking to capitalize on home turf. Key players include Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who broke rookie TE records in 2024 and will be a significant threat. Chicago's defense will rely heavily on veterans such as safety Kevin Byard III to slow down Las Vegas's offense.

The Who: "The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour"

What: Live concert with The Who and Billy Idol

Live concert with The Who and Billy Idol When: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $87

Rock royalty The Who bring their "The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour" to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in what's billed as their final U.S. tour. Joined by special guest Billy Idol, they'll perform beloved classics such as "Baba O'Riley," "Who Are You," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and more. This is one of the last chances for fans to experience their live show — an epic celebration of six decades of iconic rock music.

PARADICE

What: R&B music festival

R&B music festival When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St., Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $63.06

Welcome to PARADICE, a downtown Las Vegas festival celebrating the soulful revival of R&B and soul music. This year's powerhouse lineup includes Thee Sacred Souls, known for their classic "Can I Call You Rose?," rising R&B star Ravyn Lenae, and LA LOM with their cumbia-driven grooves. Genre-bending artist JMSN and psychedelic funk collective BALTHVS add to the mix, with Johnny Ruiz & The Escapers kicking things off. Surrounded by the city's neon glow, PARADICE promises an unforgettable night of rhythm, soul, and electric live performances for music lovers of all ages.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers a weekend packed with variety, from outdoor movie magic and soulful blues performances to a lively evening of wine tasting. Whether you're looking for family fun, live music, or a night out with friends, you have plenty of options.