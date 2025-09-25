Where Nevada Ranks for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Each fall, trick-or-treating is a celebrated holiday tradition around the country. Whether the little ones are trick-or-treating by going door-to-door like in the "old days" or doing a trunk-or-treat, it's a fun reason to get all dressed up and enjoy some sweet candy. One of the wonders of being a kid is being able to do things like go trick-or-treating and open presents on Christmas day. Each state has different positives when it comes to trick-or-treating, with Southern states being able to do so in what's usually better weather. So, where does this state rank as far as being a great spot to trick-or-treat?

Where the State Ranks for Trick-or-Treating

Each state is very different when it comes to trick-or-treating. Now, the crew at Kuru Footwear has put together a feature on the best states to trick-or-treat in the country.

"Between the thrill of trick-or-treating and seeing the best-decorated houses on the block, families are in for a night of fun and lots of walking," they note, since they obviously are a footwear company. They add that on Halloween, "kids are suiting up in their costumes, ready to collect all the candy they can carry."

So, where does our state land? According to the study, it's the No. 17 best state for trick-or-treating with a score of 57 out of 100. The top state for the fun is Utah, with the outlet stating, "Known for its incredible skiing and stunning scenery, it also has a low pedestrian fatality rate of 1.33 per 100,000 people and almost 28% of its population is under 18." They add that "with a 60-degree Halloween evening on the horizon, you've got the perfect setting for some safe, spooky fun."