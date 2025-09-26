ContestsEvents
Ghost Cancels Concert as Tobias Forge Battles Food Poisoning; Tour Resumes Soon

Laura Adkins
Tobias Forge of Ghost performs on a stop of the band's Skeletour tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Ghost scrapped their Palacio de los Deportes show in Mexico City, minutes before the start time, when singer Tobias Forge fell ill. "It is with deep regret that we must inform you the Ghost show tonight, September 23, has been cancelled. Tobias Forge is suffering from food poisoning, which makes it impossible for the band to perform," the band wrote on Instagram.

The September 24 and 25 performances proceeded as planned. The last-minute change sparked reactions. Some fans said that the band should have canceled the concert sooner. Others said food poisoning can happen suddenly, and the sudden cancellation was understandable. 

These Mexico City dates mark the end of Ghost's worldwide Skeletour. It supports their sixth album, Skeletá, released in April. The shows made news by banning phones. Staff sealed all devices in Yondr signal-blocking pouches during performances. These performances included elaborate multimedia, scenery, and stage mechanics. The current stage production tops all previous tours. Gothic elements mix with stark concrete designs, while a suspended "Grucifix" serves as a centerpiece and lighting rig. 

Skeletá broke records as the first hard rock album to claim the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart since AC/DC's Power Up in 2020. First-week numbers hit 86,000 units. Ghost's stage persona has evolved over the years, with Tobias Forge portraying characters such as Papa Emeritus I-IV and Cardinal Copia. Each has distinct costumes and thematic elements. Forge has also experienced personal tragedies that influenced his artistic outlook, including the death of his brother. 

Online ticket buyers will see automatic refunds. Those who bought at Ticketmaster locations can claim refunds at their purchase sites.

GhostTobias Forge
Laura AdkinsWriter
