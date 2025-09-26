Harry Reid Airport Gets Tram Running Again; Passengers Told to Expect Delays

Travelers heading to Harry Reid International Airport are being urged to plan ahead after a temporary tram outage caused delays early this morning. The disruption affected the tram system connecting Terminal 1 to the D Gates, which briefly went out of service before being repaired and returned to full operation just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Passengers checking luggage at Terminal 1 for flights departing from the D Gates are advised to use the temporary shuttle service while the airport monitors the situation. Those not checking luggage can continue to access the D Gates via the Terminal 3 tram.

Airport officials confirmed the outage and stated that a maintenance team worked quickly with airport personnel to restore service. Normal tram operations have resumed, but officials continue to recommend allowing extra time for travel.

“Our dedicated tram team monitors and maintains the system regularly, and like any complex mechanical equipment, occasional maintenance and repairs are required to keep it operating safely and reliably,” officials said.

In addition to the earlier tram issue, traffic congestion has been reported in the Northbound Airport Connector tunnel, which may create further delays for drivers heading to the airport.