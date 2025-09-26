ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Harry Reid Airport Gets Tram Running Again; Passengers Told to Expect Delays

Travelers heading to Harry Reid International Airport are being urged to plan ahead after a temporary tram outage caused delays early this morning. The disruption affected the tram system connecting…

Jennifer Eggleston
Photo credit Harry Reid International Airportcredit Harry Reid International Airport

Travelers heading to Harry Reid International Airport are being urged to plan ahead after a temporary tram outage caused delays early this morning. The disruption affected the tram system connecting Terminal 1 to the D Gates, which briefly went out of service before being repaired and returned to full operation just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Passengers checking luggage at Terminal 1 for flights departing from the D Gates are advised to use the temporary shuttle service while the airport monitors the situation. Those not checking luggage can continue to access the D Gates via the Terminal 3 tram.

Airport officials confirmed the outage and stated that a maintenance team worked quickly with airport personnel to restore service. Normal tram operations have resumed, but officials continue to recommend allowing extra time for travel.

“Our dedicated tram team monitors and maintains the system regularly, and like any complex mechanical equipment, occasional maintenance and repairs are required to keep it operating safely and reliably,” officials said.

In addition to the earlier tram issue, traffic congestion has been reported in the Northbound Airport Connector tunnel, which may create further delays for drivers heading to the airport.

Travelers should consult their airlines directly for flight updates and allow for possible delays due to both ground traffic and earlier tram service disruptions.

Harry Reid International AirportLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Beef steak with grilled vegetables served on white plate
Local NewsJames Beard Winner Kwame Onwuachi to Open Caribbean Steakhouse at Sahara Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
WHEATON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Narcan nasal spray for the treatment of opioid overdoses is made available for free in a vending machine by the DuPage County Health Department at the Kurzawa Community Center on September 01, 2022 in Wheaton, Illinois. The vending machine is an attempt by the health department to reduce opioid overdose deaths in the county by making Narcan more accessible to the community. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas to Give Out 10,000 Free Narcan Doses in Overdose Prevention EventJennifer Eggleston
bartender is preparing coffee
Local NewsLas Vegas Coffee Shop Yaw Farm Crowned Best in U.S. by YelpJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect