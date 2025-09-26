James Beard Winner Kwame Onwuachi to Open Caribbean Steakhouse at Sahara Las Vegas

Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi is preparing to open Maroon, a Caribbean steakhouse at Sahara Las Vegas, introducing guests to exciting Caribbean flavors on the Strip. Onwuachi gained notoriety serving delicious Caribbean cuisine at his two acclaimed restaurants, Tatiana in New York and Dōgon. Onwuachi's cuisine reflects his Nigerian, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage.

Maroon will focus on serving jerk rubs, seafood, and traditional soul food, bringing a representation of Caribbean culture and an experience worth celebrating for people of color. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the untold story of his ancestors who fled British rule in Jamaica to build new communities and farm in the mountains.

During Labor Day weekend, Onwuachi visited the Obodo Collective urban farm in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas. He established connections with farmers in the area, discussing topics such as crops damaged by wind, as well as herbs like Thai basil. The farm operated with a sustainable mission, which closely aligned with his own values about responsible sourcing and understanding food origin.

"I think it was something that was ingrained in me at a young age, caring about where my food came from. I also grew up in a food desert in the Bronx," said Onwuachi. "Inherently, growing up, it was you get what you can. Sustainability in some forms is a privilege to think about, especially in a food desert. But as I have grown in my career to this point, it's something that's necessary that I think about."

Las Vegas is preparing for a wave of diverse culinary additions. New openings include Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian, Gymkhana at Aria, Wineaux at JW Marriott Las Vegas Summerlin, and Carbone Riviera at Bellagio, each adding to the city's global dining reputation.