Las Vegas Coffee Shop Yaw Farm Crowned Best in U.S. by Yelp

Yelp has announced its Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. for 2025, just ahead of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. In the number one position is Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas, which held top place for a combination of ratings, total reviews, and health scores as of July 8. Yaw Farm has a 4.9-star rating from 772 reviews, with 95 at five-star ratings, making it the best-reviewed coffee shop in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas stood out this year, with three coffee shops featured on the list. In addition to Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster, Dig It Coffee also made the ranking with a 4.8-star rating from 324 reviews at its downtown location, which is located at Colorado Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard. In West Las Vegas near the 215 Beltway, Convo Coffee House had a good rating as well, with a 4.9-star rating from 194 reviews.

Yaw Farm Coffee stands out for its serious sourcing practices, talented pour-overs, and in-house syrups (i.e., blackberry). There is no seating or Wi-Fi to focus on your quality coffee in a boutique manner. Yelp reviews mentioned that there were friendly staff and attention to detail.

The list shows an increased willingness to try specialty coffee aromas. Searches for “banana bread latte” surged over 6,000%, and cafes across the country are introducing innovative drinks like Viennese einspanner, lavender Irish coffee, and Turkish Delight lattes.

“This year's list shows that consumers are chasing the coffee trends on their feeds more than ever,” Tara Lewis, Yelp trend expert and vice president of consumer expansion, tells Food & Wine. “As temperatures start to cool, it's clear consumers are seeking more than just a simple hot coffee this fall, but instead are on the hunt for unique flavors, quality ingredients, and even romanticizing their morning ritual through a sense of community in every sip.”