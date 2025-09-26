ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Three Days Grace Talk Rolling Stones Connection and More – Interview

Three Days Grace are a modern rock band, but they appreciate the classics. As it turns out, some of those classic rock bands appreciate them, too. During Three Days Grace’s…

Anne Erickson
Three Days Grace are a modern rock band, but they appreciate the classics. As it turns out, they have a fun story about the Rolling Stones.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Three Days Grace are a modern rock band, but they appreciate the classics. As it turns out, some of those classic rock bands appreciate them, too.

During Three Days Grace's performance at active rock radio station WRIF-FM's RiffFest on Saturday, Sept. 20, Adam Gontier and Matt Walst from the band spoke with WRIF personality Meltdown about the band's time touring with the legendary Rolling Stones. Meltdown pointed out seeing some autographed memorabilia from the band backstage, too.

As the band explained, they did two shows with the Rolling Stones and "after the first night when we got off stage, there was a note from Keith Richards just saying, 'Nice one pals.'" What an honor.

So, the band gave that note to their tour manager who gave it to Barry's wife, Heather, to hold onto," they continued. "Then, Christmas rolled around a few years later, and she got these things made up. A picture with us with the Stones and the set list and all that stuff. So yeah, it's just a keepsake."

Having Adam Gontier Back in Three Days Grace

Switching gears, the band also opened up about having Gontier back in the back as their vocalist but also keeping Walst as their singer, too. It's a fun and unique dynamic to have both with the band.

"It's been amazing, man," Gontier and Walst said. "The fans are loving it, which we couldn't be happier about."

"We grew up together," the guys added, "so it wasn't like Van Halen trying to get their singers together. They are two completely different people from different places. We grew up in the same small town, so we've been friends for years. So, it's been pretty easy."

When Gontier was away from Three Days Grace, he formed Saint Asonia, and he talked about how difficult it was building that band from the ground up.

"For sure, man. I mean, that was probably the biggest challenge, was just trying to build up the name because, people didn't know the name," he told Meltdown. "A lot of people still don't know the name, so I was starting from from the ground up on that one."

Whether he's playing with Three Days Grace or Saint Asonia, Gontier is just happy to be back on the stage.

"I love playing live," he said. "It's all about the music and playing shows. That's what I love to do."

So, he said that even though "the level of it changed, for sure," in Saint Asonia, "it's still fun to go out there and play."

Watch Meltdown's full interview with Three Days Grace below.

Three Days Grace
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Hozier performs at the 2025 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
MusicHozier’s ‘Take Me to Church’ Impact: How the Controversial Music Video Drove His SuccessMegan Zahnd
L-R: Dave Grohl, Kurt Coabin, Krist Novoselic - posed, group shot
MusicRare Unreleased Nirvana Concert Footage from 1990 Up for Auction, Expected to Reach $150,000Dan Teodorescu
Tobias Forge of Ghost performs on a stop of the band's Skeletour tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicGhost Cancels Concert as Tobias Forge Battles Food Poisoning; Tour Resumes SoonLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect