Las Vegas Grand Prix Picks 580 Volunteer Marshals for November Race

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is looking to expand its volunteer marshal program to allow more local residents to participate in the next race, scheduled for Nov. 20-22, 2025. The program, which began in 2024, offers Southern Nevada residents the opportunity to become more engaged with their community by performing an essential function of race operations. Marshals receive training and certification through a specialized program to ensure they are ready for race week.

In its first year, the program received over 3,100 applications, with 580 volunteers selected, including 120 from Southern Nevada. This represents about 17% local participation, a number organizers hope to grow in future years. The process for entry applications to the 2025 event closed in June, and details on recruitment for the 2026 event will become available via the race's social media.

Marshalls receive extensive preparation, which involves site, online, and practical training sessions covering a variety of subjects, including flags and flag signaling, safety checks, and emergency situations. They may be called upon to respond to incidents and/or extinguish fires, alongside many other practical aspects of race control. The tasks include flag signalling, the incident team, and paddock health and safety, and many support roles. While no prior experience is required, applicants with experience in fire safety, rescue skills, or racing are prioritized during the selection process.

“The marshals are the eyes and ears of race control,” said Silvia Bellot, the vice president of Las Vegas Grand Prix sporting and race operations.

“We select the ones who have previous experience with fire, with some rescue capabilities, and some people who have minor experience with the sport,” Bellot said.

Logan Ponce, a local resident and returning volunteer, shared his excitement about being part of the event. “I wanted to get closer to the action, so you are volunteering your time, but you are right up front,” Ponce said.