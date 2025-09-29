ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Military Veterans Break Guinness World Record With 115-Casino Vegas Run

Two military veterans and former “The Amazing Race” participants, Joel Strasser and Garrett Smyth, have officially broken the Guinness World Record for visiting the most casinos in 24 hours. Their…

Jennifer Eggleston
Getty Royalty Free

Two military veterans and former "The Amazing Race" participants, Joel Strasser and Garrett Smyth, have officially broken the Guinness World Record for visiting the most casinos in 24 hours. Their marathon challenge took place in Las Vegas, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 and ending at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2025.

The duo successfully visited 115 casinos, shattering the previous record of 74, which had stood since 2017. Their course took them through the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, and Henderson, always according to the rules of Guinness. At each stop, they had to spend money gambling on either electronic games or table games, not slots. Travel was limited to bicycles or walking, with no taxis, Uber, or rental cars allowed.

Known for their competitive drive, Strasser and Smyth already hold 20 Guinness World Records, primarily for Strasser's beard-related feats and a cornhole shot. This victory adds another accomplishment to their list.

"We are going to break the record — it's just about by how much," Strasser said Thursday, several hours into the casino marathon.

The event called for careful and intense physical and mental prep, and extensive planning of both a logistical base and fatigue management of how to move throughout the city. With temperatures in the mid-90s, staying hydrated was critical to their success.

"We have this concept — consistency over motivation. As you get more tired, the motivation goes away. It's hard. The consistency mindset is that no matter what happens, we keep moving forward," explained Smyth.

"Normal people don't do this," Garrett said in stating the obvious. "We're not that normal."

This record-breaking effort highlights not only their determination but also the meticulous strategy needed to overcome a feat many considered nearly impossible to achieve.

CasinosLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix Picks 580 Volunteer Marshals for November Race
Local NewsLas Vegas Grand Prix Picks 580 Volunteer Marshals for November RaceJennifer Eggleston
Beef steak with grilled vegetables served on white plate
Local NewsJames Beard Winner Kwame Onwuachi to Open Caribbean Steakhouse at Sahara Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
WHEATON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Narcan nasal spray for the treatment of opioid overdoses is made available for free in a vending machine by the DuPage County Health Department at the Kurzawa Community Center on September 01, 2022 in Wheaton, Illinois. The vending machine is an attempt by the health department to reduce opioid overdose deaths in the county by making Narcan more accessible to the community. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas to Give Out 10,000 Free Narcan Doses in Overdose Prevention EventJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect