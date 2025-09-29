Military Veterans Break Guinness World Record With 115-Casino Vegas Run

Two military veterans and former "The Amazing Race" participants, Joel Strasser and Garrett Smyth, have officially broken the Guinness World Record for visiting the most casinos in 24 hours. Their marathon challenge took place in Las Vegas, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 and ending at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2025.

The duo successfully visited 115 casinos, shattering the previous record of 74, which had stood since 2017. Their course took them through the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, and Henderson, always according to the rules of Guinness. At each stop, they had to spend money gambling on either electronic games or table games, not slots. Travel was limited to bicycles or walking, with no taxis, Uber, or rental cars allowed.

Known for their competitive drive, Strasser and Smyth already hold 20 Guinness World Records, primarily for Strasser's beard-related feats and a cornhole shot. This victory adds another accomplishment to their list.

"We are going to break the record — it's just about by how much," Strasser said Thursday, several hours into the casino marathon.

The event called for careful and intense physical and mental prep, and extensive planning of both a logistical base and fatigue management of how to move throughout the city. With temperatures in the mid-90s, staying hydrated was critical to their success.

"We have this concept — consistency over motivation. As you get more tired, the motivation goes away. It's hard. The consistency mindset is that no matter what happens, we keep moving forward," explained Smyth.

"Normal people don't do this," Garrett said in stating the obvious. "We're not that normal."