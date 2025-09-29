‘Reading Rainbow’ Returning With TikTok Librarian Mychal Threets Hosting

Mychal Threets, known on social media for his kind demeanor and passion for the library, is the new host of a revived Reading Rainbow.

PBS has picked social media sensation Mychal Threets to bring back the beloved children's television show Reading Rainbow. Known online as Mychal the Librarian, he'll take over where the show ended in 2006.

"🎶 Take a look, it's in a book 🎶After nearly 20 years... Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course... new books! Make sure to follow the rainbow 📚🌈," Threets announced in a social media video announcing the return of the concept, in collaboration with the show's original creator of the show - Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

From 1983 to 2006, Reading Rainbow kept kids glued to their screens across America. LeVar Burton helped millions discover amazing books each week, making the show a must-have in classrooms. During summer vacation, kids stayed excited about reading through fun book talks, adventures, and reviews from other kids.

"Reading Rainbow is returning, with all new episodes," Threets said in the video. "With all new friends, new projects, and of course, new books."

With his natural enthusiasm for books and huge social media following, Threets is ready to take center stage. His role as PBS's resident librarian fits perfectly with the show's goal to get kids excited about reading.

While keeping what made it special, the new version will stick to what worked - blending storytelling with real-world exploration. The original show didn't just entertain kids - it made books fly off shelves across the country.

Burton's amazing 23-year run broke down TV barriers for Black performers in the 1980s. His energetic style turned every episode into an exciting learning journey.

Starting out shelving books at Fairfield Civic Center Library, Threets worked his way up to supervising librarian. By chance, he built his career in the same building where he spent his childhood as a homeschooled kid.

Though Threets stepped away from his library job in February 2024, his bond with PBS got stronger. Now he champions libraries as places where everyone fits in, no matter who they are.

Reading Rainbow did more than just entertain. It gave teachers a great way to get kids excited about reading, showing how stories connect to their lives.