$12.9M Sunset Road Makeover Kicks Off: Plan for Nightly Closures & Traffic Updates on Waze

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has initiated a project costing $12.9 million to repave and maintain Sunset Road (State Route 562) in Las Vegas. The project began Sept. 28 and aims to improve safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway through a series of infrastructure upgrades.

Nightly lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday, reducing Sunset Road to one lane in each direction until Oct. 10. During daytime hours, multiple lanes will remain open, especially near the airport connector, to accommodate heavy traffic. Side street left-turn lanes will be closed throughout construction to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

The work will consist of milling, paving, utility adjustments, median island replacements, and enhancements to striping and electrical. The range of work is nearly three miles of Sunset Road, from Las Vegas Boulevard to Annie Oakley Drive, with projected completion of the project in the spring of 2026.