Andrew Watt Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne’s Profound Mentorship and Lasting Legacy

GRAMMY-winning producer Andrew Watt spoke with Ozzy Osbourne just hours before his death in July. Their final chat seemed routine, and no one could have predicted what would happen next. "Everything was normal, and the next day the news was just a giant shock," Watt said, according to Rolling Stone.

For six and a half years, both musicians connected daily while crafting the singer's final works. Their creative bond started with 2020's Ordinary Man and hit its peak with 2022's Patient Number 9. These records marked a turning point.

The music brought them close, and Ozzy's sixth sense left a lasting mark. "He could see you in your good, your bad, and just in a way that you were — he was witchy like that. He often knew things that were gonna happen before they happened and just had an incredible sense," Watt shared. He watched Ozzy's final Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham on July 5. "The experience at the show was unbelievable. ... It felt like a heavy metal summer camp," Watt said.

Old friends reunited that night, including guitarist Jake E. Lee. He hadn't crossed paths with Ozzy in three decades, and the night before the show held a simple pleasure. "I went out with Sharon to have a curry, 'cause that's what you eat in Birmingham. And we brought one back to the hotel for Ozzy. Hung out with him for a long time and talked," Watt added.