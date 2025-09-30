Kings of Leon Rock Pilgrimage Festival With Electrifying Homecoming Set

Kings of Leon commanded the Midnight Sun main stage for 90 minutes at the Pilgrimage Music Festival.

The music started strong with "Supersoaker," their 2013 track. The Followills, three brothers and their cousin, kept the momentum going. Fans sang along to hits like "Use Somebody" and "Revelry." The set mixed old favorites like "On Call" with their fresh 2024 single "Mustang."

Two medical stops broke up the show's flow. The first came when the band spotted someone having a medical issue near the stage. "I hope everyone's alright," Caleb said, as reported by American Songwriter. Minutes later, staff rushed to help two other people.

The night felt special for the band, given that Mount Juliet, where the band first played music together, is just a few miles from the festival grounds. Caleb's words rang true: "A lot of people who've been here with us since we started in this town. It's always good to come back home and play to the ones we love."

Their Tennessee pride was on full display throughout the set. As the first notes of "Back Down South" filled the air, Caleb mused about the song that "reminds us we have some place to come home to."