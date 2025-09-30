Las Vegas Asks for Community Feedback on New Downtown Transit Centers to Improve Transportation

The Regional Transportation Commission of Las Vegas (RTC) is initiating the development of new mobility hubs to enhance transit access in downtown Las Vegas, east Las Vegas, and the historic Westside. These hubs will serve as part of the RTC's All-Access Mobility Plan, which focuses on creating a transit network in the region that is more connected and accessible.

At this time, the RTC is collecting input from the public to better understand locations for new mobility hubs. Community input will be critical to informing the design and location of the mobility hubs to fit unique neighborhoods.

The hubs are designed to enhance transit stops and promote multimodal travel by facilitating easy transitions between buses, bikes, walking, and other transportation options. Renderings of the planned hubs show dedicated facilities for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorized vehicles. The proposed amenities will include electric vehicle charging stations, Wi-Fi access, and retail spaces for travelers and people who live in the community.

Each mobility hub will be specially designed for its neighborhood based on the size and needs of the specific area of the city to address transportation needs in those areas.