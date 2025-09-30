ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Reveals 10 Big Halloween Events for 2025

Vegas is getting ready for a scary season with ten thrilling events spread across the city from early October through the start of November 2025. The events mix scary haunts…

Vegas is getting ready for a scary season with ten thrilling events spread across the city from early October through the start of November 2025. The events mix scary haunts with kid-friendly activities.

AREA15's brand-new Universal Horror Unleashed leads the pack, featuring four scary mazes inspired by classic monster stories and modern horror hits. Visitors can grab tickets between $69 and $149, with special prices for locals who want to check it out.

At Opportunity Village, HallOVeen turns their Magical Forest into a Halloween playground covering 2.5 acres. A $25 ticket gets you access to spooky cemetery walks, carnival rides, and candy stops - all helping support programs for people with disabilities.

The Parade of Mischief winds through Downtown Summerlin eight nights in October. This free event, sponsored by Universal Horror Unleashed, packs the streets with spooky floats and scary performers starting October 3.

Night runners can escape from zombies during the Zombie Run 5K and 1-Mile Walk at Wildhorse Golf Course. The October 11 evening event combines running with prizes for the best-dressed runners.

Springs Preserve's Haunted Harvest offers four nights of outdoor fun October 23-26. Spots fill up fast, so book your tickets early to enjoy the treat trails and craft areas.

Asylum & Hotel Fear come back to scare visitors at Meadows Mall starting October 3. These scary twin attractions open Thursday to Sunday, plus extra nights October 29 and November 1.

Lake Las Vegas turns into a Halloween playground for their Halloween Golf Cart Parade on October 31. Watch 100 decorated carts cruise by, then visit the pumpkin patch or stay for grown-up scares at the Speakeasy.

Horror movie fans should check out The Wake 2025 at Beverly Theater. With 50 scary movies throughout October, the $99 Slash Pass lets movie lovers watch as many as they want.

This year's timing is perfect - Halloween lands on Friday, October 31, matching Nevada Day. With schools and government offices closed, the party should be bigger than ever.

While Freakling Bros Haunts is taking a break in 2025, they've said they'll be back with new scares in 2026.

