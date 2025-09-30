This Day in Rock History: September 30

Sept. 30 is a significant day in rock history. It marks the birth of a legend and the release of many notable albums and singles. Keep reading to discover important events that occurred in the rock world on this day.

Cultural Milestones

Aside from the music itself, the stories surrounding rock are entertaining. These impactful moments happened on Sept. 30 in years past:

T. Rex frontman and guitarist Mark Bolan was born in Hackney, London, England. He played a huge part in defining what we now consider to be a classic rock star look and attitude before dying in a car accident at the age of just 29. 1967: BBC Radio 1 was launched in the U.K. It had a massive impact on the rise of rock music in the late 1960s and early 1970s, providing ample airtime for new bands such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Lots of great albums were first introduced to the public on this day. They include:

1985: Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released their third studio album, Soul to Soul, via Epic Records. Although it wasn't a major commercial success, the album received mostly positive critical reviews and cemented Vaughan's reputation as one of the greatest blues-rock guitarists of all time.

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released their third studio album, Soul to Soul, via Epic Records. Although it wasn't a major commercial success, the album received mostly positive critical reviews and cemented Vaughan's reputation as one of the greatest blues-rock guitarists of all time. 1997: Bob Dylan released his 30th studio album, Time Out of Mind, through Columbia Records. Many fans and critics viewed it as his return to the sound and style that made him such an iconic figure after a couple of relatively disappointing decades.