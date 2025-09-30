Win Tickets to Hozier
You’ve been blasting Hozier in your headphones long enough. It’s time to hear him live. X107.5 is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Hozier…
X107.5 is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Hozier on his Unreal Unearth Tour 2025 at T-Mobile Arena on October 5. This isn’t just another night out — this is Hozier under the Vegas lights, backed by a full band, filling the arena with that haunting, soulful sound that hits you in the chest.
So how do you get in on this? Simple: tune in to Xtreme Radio weekdays from 5pm to 6pm. Pauly’s got your shot. He’ll drop the secret keyword once during his set. Catch it, plug it into the form below, hit “submit,” and just like that — you're in the running.
Imagine standing inside T-Mobile Arena, surrounded by thousands of fans, as Hozier launches into “Take Me to Church,” or hits those raw notes on “De Selby.” The lights, the energy, the music you feel in your bones — it’s the kind of show that stays with you. Whether you’ve been a fan since day one or just fell into his latest tracks, this is a night you’ll want to be part of.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm – 6pm on X107.5
- Catch the daily keyword he drops during his show
- Enter the keyword and your info in the form below
- Click “Submit” — and boom, you’re in
Two tickets. One unforgettable night. All you have to do is listen.
Register To Win Below.
You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to hear. Let’s see what’s in Pauly’s pocket.
- Dates of Contests: Sept. 29, 2025 – Oct.3, 2025
- How winners are selected: Random Selection
- When the winner is selected: Each Day
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to Hozier
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
- Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KXTE, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KXTE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.