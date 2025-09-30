Win Tickets to Las Vegas Open

This October, the dice hit the table — and it’s game on.

The Las Vegas Open 2025 is coming, and X107.5 is giving you the chance to win your way into the world’s biggest tabletop gaming event. If you’ve ever painted a miniature, rolled a nat 20, or crushed a rival with a perfectly executed strategy, this is your kind of weekend.

LVO is where the tabletop elite come to play. From massive Warhammer tournaments to Star Wars: Legion, card games, RPGs, and more, it’s three full days of non-stop action, community, vendors, and late-night after parties. This year, the event is bigger than ever — and we want you there.

Here’s what your Convention Badge gets you:

Full access to the gaming halls and tournament events

Entry to the massive vendor hall

Hands-on demos, activities, and nightly after parties

Kids under 10 get in free, so bring the next generation of tabletop warriors with you.

Want in? It’s easy:

Just fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win FREE passes to LVO 2025 from X107.5.

Looking to plan ahead?

Hit up www.lasvegasopen.net or check out the FLG Events Hub for discounted hotel blocks, the full event schedule, and more info.

Whether you're in it to win, or just there for the dice, drinks, and demos — this is your shot to be part of something epic.

Register To Win Below