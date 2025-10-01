ContestsEvents
Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas' Premier Venue Gets Ready for Packed 2026 Event Schedule

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas continues to show the world why it has proven to be one of the great state-of-the-art venues in the world of entertainment. Nicknamed the “Death…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is seen prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas continues to show the world why it has proven to be one of the great state-of-the-art venues in the world of entertainment. Nicknamed the "Death Star," the stadium has made its mark by expertly accommodating any number of events from NFL matchups to college football to concerts to many different international events. As a result of this versatility, it now represents a significant economic stimulus, attracting roughly 6.5 million fans annually, approximately 70% of whom travel from outside the region.

Recent weeks highlighted the operational complexity of the venue. "You know? I think if you look in the last two weeks, where the stadium had a UNLV home game, a championship boxing match, a Monday night football game, and then two Chris Brown concerts, the conversions going from event to event were incredibly complicated and challenging, and very compressed as far as times go; those are the unsung heroes of this building," Gorchov says.

Upcoming events include the Raiders' home game against the Tennessee Titans, a Paul McCartney concert, and the HBCU Classic between Jackson State and Grambling, underscoring the stadium's wide-ranging appeal. Tickets are now available for upcoming events like Ed Sheeran concerts and WrestleMania in 2026.

In addition to its annual rugby games, the Allegiant Stadium calendar will also feature major concerts in 2026, continuing to establish Allegiant Stadium as a world-class entertainment venue. It will still host private events, as well as special public events, that will highlight the unique aspects of the amazing space, demonstrating how flexible the venue is.

"Since the stadium opened five years ago, it's really firmly established itself as one of the most successful venues in the world," Gorchov said. With over 750,000 visitors annually and a constant influx of major events, Allegiant Stadium remains a key driver of tourism and economic growth in Las Vegas.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
