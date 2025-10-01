Avenged Sevenfold Postpones Latin American Tour Due to M. Shadows’ Vocal Injury

Avenged Sevenfold postponed their Latin American tour until January 2026. It was originally scheduled to start in Buenos Aires on September 25.

"With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year. We promise to come back stronger than ever. Your tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled shows. ... Thank you for your understanding, love, and support," wrote the band on Facebook.

The medical issue struck lead singer M. Shadows after the group's set at the Louder Than Life festival. This is the second time that M. Shadows has faced this condition. More than 20 years ago, it required surgery. This instance looks less severe because doctors spotted it early. Rest and proper care should fix the issue, but it means weeks of silence followed by months of voice work.

Shadows expressed regret over the inconvenience to fans, crew, and others, and he hopes that the new dates will make it easier for everyone to make new plans. He said that the decision to postpone was to avoid further surgery and ensure a full recovery.

Seven shows across six nations must wait. Fans in Buenos Aires, Santiago, Curitiba, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Mexico City, and San Juan will need to hold on until next year. The band hasn't played these cities in over a decade.