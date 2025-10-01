ContestsEvents
Enchant Christmas Brings 'Night of the Nutcracker' Theme With Brand New Ice Slide to Las Vegas

Enchant Christmas will return to the Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin for its fourth year with a brand-new theme, “Night of the Nutcracker.” The immersive holiday event will run…

Christmas lights of reindeers
Enchant Christmas will return to the Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin for its fourth year with a brand-new theme, “Night of the Nutcracker.” The immersive holiday event will run from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28, offering visitors a chance to step into a dazzling world of festive lights and interactive experiences.

As part of the new theme, guests will wander through a “never-before-seen” maze to find each of the “eight missing Nutcrackers who guard the realm of Christmas magic.” This marks the first time the “Night of the Nutcracker” theme has been featured at any Enchant Christmas location, adding a unique twist to the beloved seasonal tradition.

Tickets for online purchase are now available starting at just $35. The holiday visitor attraction continually adds to its offerings each year, further establishing the event as a not-to-miss winter favorite in Las Vegas.

A 20-foot high slide that is more than 100-feet long will be an addition that brings thrills and excitement to the experience of a winter wonderland in 2025. Returning this year will be a twisting ice-skating trail, giant light sculptures in various colors, and food concessions with drinks representative of the season. 

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the Enchant Forest maze again with illuminated displays and fun activities celebrating the spirit of the season. The quest for the Nutcracker asks participants of all ages to help save the Christmas magic, while honoring one of the world's most important holiday stories.

With all-new attractions added to some fan favorites, Enchant Christmas 2025 is sure to be a festive memory maker for families, couples, and friends. Over the years, Enchant has become an event in Las Vegas over the holidays, featuring lights and music, while feeling festive in an unforgettable atmosphere.

