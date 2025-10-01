Golden Knights Hosts Blood Drive & Memorial Game for 1 October Victims

The Vegas Golden Knights will give $1 million to the Vegas Strong Fund while hosting a special game against Colorado next October 1st. The game at T-Mobile Arena marks eight years since the devastating 2017 shooting.

Starting at 6 p.m., this preseason tribute will honor both those we lost and the brave people who stepped up to help. The team will present their donation that morning at City National Arena, backing the Forever One Memorial project.

Blood drives begin at 8 a.m., going until 4 p.m. at the practice facility. Team members and staff will participate in the drive, with easy parking available at Las Vegas Ballpark. Vitalant will handle the collection process.

MGM Resorts set aside two acres for the memorial site. The design features a beautiful 58-foot light beam, with peaceful areas for reflection, including a dedicated path and wall for survivors.

County officials chose the Vegas Strong Fund to lead the project last April. They're now moving forward with design plans and construction timelines.

A group of over 70 community members kept fighting for funding. Including medical workers, police, and survivors, they've worked tirelessly to build support.