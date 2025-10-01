Neon City Festival Returns to Downtown Las Vegas With Star-Studded Free Lineup

Las Vegas is set to welcome back the second annual Neon City Festival, the largest free music festival in Las Vegas, originally held in 2024. The festival will transform downtown Las Vegas with music, food, art, and spectacular light shows as it shines a spotlight on the unique cultural spirit of the city. Presented by downtown casino owner Derek Stevens, the festival has become a showcase of unity among downtown casinos, with support from the LVCVA. Organizers see it as a show of solidarity and a response to concerns that the F1 race has disrupted local businesses.

"There's nothing like the energy of Neon City Festival, and this year's headliners bring something for everyone," said Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. "From pop-punk and alternative rock to hip-hop and indie pop, this year's lineup is stacked with talent that will light up downtown Las Vegas."

"This festival was designed to celebrate the vibrancy of downtown Las Vegas, and this year's lineup reflects the diversity and excitement of the community," said Derek Stevens, creator of Neon City Festival. "We can't wait to welcome fans back for another unforgettable weekend."

This year's lineup includes major acts such as Good Charlotte, De La Soul, Deadmau5, Breaking Benjamin, and Fitz and the Tantrums. Supporting artists span a wide range of genres, with performers like Acraze, Waka Flocka Flame, Knuckle Puck, and HALOCENE already confirmed. More artists will be revealed as the festival nears, and the organizers said they would keep fans engaged with an announcement every day regarding the lineup.

Dubbed "a festival without fences," the Neon City festival will be free and family-friendly. Shows will be held at multiple venues, like the Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The festival aims to be friendly to all ages and full of cultural experiences through live music, art installations, local food, and light displays.