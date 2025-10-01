Oasis Gearing Up to Release Exclusive Opus Project Celebrating Their Legacy

Opus announced a partnership with Oasis, Liam and Noel Gallagher, and photographer Simon Emmett to celebrate the band's highly anticipated reunion tour in 2025. The Oasis Live '25 Opus is a massive, 400-page book that will tell the tale of Oasis's 2025 comeback tour. Simon Emmett shot the band's first shows in 16 years, getting rare access to catch unguarded moments.

"Being chosen to photograph the top-secret Oasis reunion portraits was a real honor. As the only photographer to document it from the very start through to the end of the tour, it's been a truly unique and privileged experience and insight," said Emmett, according to The National Law Review.

Just 100 copies of the Limited Marquee Edition will hit the market. Skilled workers will bind each one with care, wrapping it in silk before shipping. You can also choose a Midi or Retail edition that's unlimited and more affordable.

This marks big news for these British rock stars who split in 2009. Their hit record, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, sold like wildfire in 1995. People bought five million UK copies, six million in the US, and 22 million worldwide. The album left a lasting cultural impact.

August 2024 brought shocking news. The feuding Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, buried the hatchet. After 16 years apart, they stepped back onstage this month, sparking global excitement.