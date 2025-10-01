Panic! At The Disco Announces 20th Anniversary Box Set for Debut Album

Twenty years after their breakout record, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, Panic! At The Disco plans to mark the milestone with special edition box sets.

"20 years deserves a proper celebration! Anniversary box sets, packed with memories and more, are on the way," wrote the band in a statement to Kerrang.

They'll also return to the stage next month, at the When We Were Young festivals in Las Vegas. These performances will be their first shows since March 2023.

The story started with four kids who skipped their graduation ceremony. They got into a car, driving cross-country from Nevada to Maryland to record their first tracks. "Finishing the album alone felt like a victory, and no one knew if anyone would listen," the band stated.

Before playing a single show, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz discovered them and signed them to his label. Their first record hit stores on September 27, 2005.

"I Write Sins Not Tragedies" was their breakthrough hit. Their musical style shifted dramatically with their second album, Pretty. Odd. in 2008.

As bandmates left one by one, by 2015, Brendon Urie was the final original member. He created three more albums using the band's name until stepping down in 2023.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years," Urie said in an Instagram post at the time. "I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us."

This past February, Urie took the stage at the I Love LA Eaton fire benefit show, his first time back after a two-year break.