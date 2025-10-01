ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Panic! At The Disco Announces 20th Anniversary Box Set for Debut Album

Twenty years after their breakout record, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, Panic! At The Disco plans to mark the milestone with special edition box sets.  “20 years deserves a proper…

Dan Teodorescu
Brandon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Twenty years after their breakout record, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, Panic! At The Disco plans to mark the milestone with special edition box sets. 

"20 years deserves a proper celebration! Anniversary box sets, packed with memories and more, are on the way," wrote the band in a statement to Kerrang.

They'll also return to the stage next month, at the When We Were Young festivals in Las Vegas. These performances will be their first shows since March 2023.

The story started with four kids who skipped their graduation ceremony. They got into a car, driving cross-country from Nevada to Maryland to record their first tracks. "Finishing the album alone felt like a victory, and no one knew if anyone would listen," the band stated.

Before playing a single show, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz discovered them and signed them to his label. Their first record hit stores on September 27, 2005.

"I Write Sins Not Tragedies" was their breakthrough hit. Their musical style shifted dramatically with their second album, Pretty. Odd. in 2008.

As bandmates left one by one, by 2015, Brendon Urie was the final original member. He created three more albums using the band's name until stepping down in 2023.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years," Urie said in an Instagram post at the time. "I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us."

This past February, Urie took the stage at the I Love LA Eaton fire benefit show, his first time back after a two-year break.

Las Vegas will host the When We Were Young festival this October. Fans can get tickets and more info on the festival's website.

Brendon UriePanic At The Disco
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicAvenged Sevenfold Postpones Latin American Tour Due to M. Shadows’ Vocal InjuryLaura Adkins
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails perform onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicNine Inch Nails’ Movie Soundtrack Lands at Number 5 on Billboard ChartsDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Andy Bell, Joey Waronker, Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
MusicOasis Gearing Up to Release Exclusive Opus Project Celebrating Their LegacyLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect