This Day in Rock History: October 1

Oct. 1 is a sweet and sour day for Jimi Hendrix fans. Keep reading to find out what other notable events happened on this day in the rock world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some of the biggest career moments for rock musicians that happened on Oct. 1:

1966: Hendrix made his first-ever live appearance in the United Kingdom at the Regent Street Polytechnic. He was invited by Cream to jam with them on stage, as Eric Clapton and the rest of the band were in awe of Jimi's skill and unique approach to guitar playing.

Hendrix made his first-ever live appearance in the United Kingdom at the Regent Street Polytechnic. He was invited by Cream to jam with them on stage, as Eric Clapton and the rest of the band were in awe of Jimi's skill and unique approach to guitar playing. 1970: Janis Joplin completed her last day of recording, as she passed away just three days later. The session consisted of an a cappella version of "Mercedes Benz," which she nailed in one take, and a birthday message to John Lennon.

Cultural Milestones

On this day in history, we commemorate Jimi Hendrix being laid to rest. These are the day's cultural milestones:

1970: Hendrix, electric guitar's biggest talent and innovator, was buried near his mother's grave at the Greenwood Cemetery in Renton, Washington. A memorial was established there in 2002.

Hendrix, electric guitar's biggest talent and innovator, was buried near his mother's grave at the Greenwood Cemetery in Renton, Washington. A memorial was established there in 2002. 1982: Sony released the world's first compact disc player, the Sony CDP-101, in collaboration with Philips. It's seen as a huge moment in music history due to the excellent durability, sound quality, and capacity of CDs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two significant albums were released on this day:

1984: U2 released their fourth studio album, The Unforgettable Fire, via Island Records. It represented a major sonic shift for the band, as they moved away from the traditional hard rock sound of their previous album and experimented with new sounds and styles.

U2 released their fourth studio album, The Unforgettable Fire, via Island Records. It represented a major sonic shift for the band, as they moved away from the traditional hard rock sound of their previous album and experimented with new sounds and styles. 1996: Nirvana released the live album From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah, which is a compilation of 17 live performances recorded between 1989 and 1994. The album's purpose was to showcase the band's heavier side after their highly successful MTV Unplugged in New York release two years prior.