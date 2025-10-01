This Day in Sports History: October 1

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some big college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 1 has witnessed many notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 1 include:

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Americans 7-3 in the first World Series game. 1908: Jack Chesbro recorded his final victory for the Highlanders.

Ichiro Suzuki set a new, single-season hit record with his 258th. 2023: Brock Purdy set a 49ers record for highest single-game completion rate with 95.2%.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 1 were Paavo Nurmi, Connie Mack, and Florence Griffith Joyner.