Breaking Benjamin Vocalist Ben Burnley on New Music and More – Interview

Breaking Benjamin is one of the most influential bands in post-grunge, and they're still rocking it today. Even though they debuted a little later than some of the first bands in the post-grunge movement, one could call them the second wave of grunge music. That sounds pretty hip, right? Breaking Benjamin broke out just a few years after some of those earlier post-grunge groups, such as Shinedown, Creed and Nickelback, but they're just as important to that genre's sound and style.

Today, Breaking Benjamin is still touring and making music. The band co-headlined WRIF-FM's Riff Fest in September along with Three Days Grace. The band is touring on their latest album, a 2020 compilation album called Aurora, where the band reimagined a bunch of Breaking Benjamin "classics."

New Breaking Benjamin Music

When it comes to new music, Ben Burnley of the band told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded.

"We do we have a lot recorded, but it's not done until it's done kind of thing," he said, adding that there was no timeline just. Then, he reiterated that it's pretty much done recording-wise, but there's just no release date or anything like that planned.

Meltdown also asked Burnley which band made him want to pick up an instrument, and he said it was "definitely Nirvana."

"That was the band that made it made me want to do this," he said, talking about Nirvana.

Meltdown added his own story: "I remember the first time I played Nirvana on the radio, people hated it, because the hair bands were still there, and then all of a sudden, it's like they took over the world."

Switching gears, Burnley also dished that he's finishing up work on his own recording studio. So, will it be just for him or will others record there?

"The studio is not only to do my stuff, but it's for me to be on the other side, not a performer, but producing and putting bands together and seeing what I can make," he said, adding that he wasn't sure if he was going to start his own company and that he was "just kind of laying it out right now."

"It's also a video game development studio, which I also do, and so I'll be doing stuff like that in there, too," he added.