ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Collective Soul Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Shows During Big Game Weekend 2026

Rock stars Collective Soul plan three shows at The Venetian Theatre during Las Vegas’s Big Game Weekend 2026. Singer Edwin McCain joins them to open these concerts on February 4,…

Laura Adkins
Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs during the "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour" at Footprint Center on July 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen via Getty Images

Rock stars Collective Soul plan three shows at The Venetian Theatre during Las Vegas's Big Game Weekend 2026. Singer Edwin McCain joins them to open these concerts on February 4, 6, and 7 at 8:30 p.m.

This band from Atlanta will blast many chart-toppers at their shows. Their biggest hit, "Shine," ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 29 weeks. The setlist will also include fan favorites like "December" and "The World I Know." 

"This will be an exclusive run of shows filled with music, stories, and memories right on the Strip," the band posted on social media, according to Ticket News. Before these performances in October, the band will visit Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona. 

Ed Roland leads with vocals and guitar. His brother, Dean, handles rhythm guitar while Jesse Triplett shreds lead guitar and adds backup vocals. Will Turpin plays bass, and Johnny Rabb keeps time on drums. Over three decades, they've sold 15 million albums and earned six Gold or Platinum awards, according to Broadway World.

Their first film, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, came out in July from Trinity Content Partners. Fans can watch early footage plus studio time at Elvis's old Palm Springs place, where they recorded their latest record, Here to Eternity, in 2024. They're the only musicians besides Elvis who recorded at that landmark. 

Edwin McCain brings his own hits to the mix. His songs, "I'll Be" and "I Could Not Ask for More," were popular with listeners. Fresh off a summer run with Train, McCain just dropped his eleventh album, Lucky. You can buy tickets for upcoming shows and learn the full schedule on Collective Soul's website.

Collective SoulEdwin Mccain
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Tyler Burgess of Falling in Reverse performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 07, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
MusicTyler Burgess on American Monster, Musical Inspiration, and What’s Next — InterviewErin Cline
Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded to release.
MusicBreaking Benjamin Vocalist Ben Burnley on New Music and More – InterviewAnne Erickson
Sammy Boller of Citizen Zero plays with the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
MusicCitizen Zero Reunites: Talking New Music, Old Bonds, and Big Plans — InterviewErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect