Collective Soul Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Shows During Big Game Weekend 2026

Rock stars Collective Soul plan three shows at The Venetian Theatre during Las Vegas's Big Game Weekend 2026. Singer Edwin McCain joins them to open these concerts on February 4, 6, and 7 at 8:30 p.m.

This band from Atlanta will blast many chart-toppers at their shows. Their biggest hit, "Shine," ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 29 weeks. The setlist will also include fan favorites like "December" and "The World I Know."

"This will be an exclusive run of shows filled with music, stories, and memories right on the Strip," the band posted on social media, according to Ticket News. Before these performances in October, the band will visit Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona.

Ed Roland leads with vocals and guitar. His brother, Dean, handles rhythm guitar while Jesse Triplett shreds lead guitar and adds backup vocals. Will Turpin plays bass, and Johnny Rabb keeps time on drums. Over three decades, they've sold 15 million albums and earned six Gold or Platinum awards, according to Broadway World.

Their first film, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, came out in July from Trinity Content Partners. Fans can watch early footage plus studio time at Elvis's old Palm Springs place, where they recorded their latest record, Here to Eternity, in 2024. They're the only musicians besides Elvis who recorded at that landmark.