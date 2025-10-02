Halloween Festival Opens at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest October 3

Las Vegas is preparing for a seasonal celebration as HallOVeen at the Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village's Smith Family Campus. The family-friendly event runs from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2, with evening hours set for 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The engaging experience covers 2.5 acres of re-imagined Halloween-themed park with skeletons, pumpkins, and ghouls! Guests can take a walk through a haunted-style cemetery with decorated trees and glowing jack-o-lanterns, along with some friendly witches and ghosts. Some of the attractions include rides, mini golf, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and carnival games for all ages.

In addition to experiencing the themed attractions, guests can shop at The Holiday Shoppe and explore the wacky and vibrant Neon Kiosks. Guests can dine at food stalls located at Camelot Hall or in the local area. On certain nights, beer gardens will be offered for adults, appealing to a responsive and diverse audience.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase at the Opportunity Village official website. Organizers recommend that you dress for the weather, since most of the activities are outside. The event serves as a fundraiser for Opportunity Village, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.