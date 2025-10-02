ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Halloween Festival Opens at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest October 3

Las Vegas is preparing for a seasonal celebration as HallOVeen at the Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village’s Smith Family Campus. The family-friendly event runs from Oct. 3 to Nov….

Jennifer Eggleston
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: A "Spook Central" and "No.10" Halloween decoration at Between the Bridges at Southbank on October 31, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is preparing for a seasonal celebration as HallOVeen at the Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village's Smith Family Campus. The family-friendly event runs from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2, with evening hours set for 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The engaging experience covers 2.5 acres of re-imagined Halloween-themed park with skeletons, pumpkins, and ghouls! Guests can take a walk through a haunted-style cemetery with decorated trees and glowing jack-o-lanterns, along with some friendly witches and ghosts. Some of the attractions include rides, mini golf, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and carnival games for all ages.

In addition to experiencing the themed attractions, guests can shop at The Holiday Shoppe and explore the wacky and vibrant Neon Kiosks. Guests can dine at food stalls located at Camelot Hall or in the local area. On certain nights, beer gardens will be offered for adults, appealing to a responsive and diverse audience.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase at the Opportunity Village official website. Organizers recommend that you dress for the weather, since most of the activities are outside. The event serves as a fundraiser for Opportunity Village, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

HallOVeen is part of a broader slate of fall festivities in the Las Vegas area. Other upcoming attractions include the improvised stage show Off Book: The Improvised Musical, the thriller production “Eliminate,” the Rise Festival at Jean Dry Lake Bed, and Boulder City's annual Art in the Park. Together, these occasions highlight a wide variety of seasonal entertainment options in the area, which will welcome both residents and visitors in getting into the spirit of Halloween.

eventsHalloweenLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 3-October 5
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 3-October 5Jennifer Eggleston
Inscription on a door: Sorry we are closed. Conceptual photo or table on door with information of work. Announcement or work schedule.
Local NewsLas Vegas Restaurant Scene Changes: Popular Eateries Shut Down Amid Tough TimesJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows The STRAT Hotel, Casino &amp; SkyPod, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsThe Strat Refutes IShowSpeed’s SkyJump Malfunction Claims, Cites Strong Safety RecordJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect